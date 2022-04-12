Hometown Local
McGhee hired as Appomattox Town Manager

Courtesy: Town of Appomattox
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - After a recruitment process that started in December of 2021 and included applicants from all over Virginia, as well as Florida and Missouri, the Appomattox Town Council has named

The candidates were narrowed down, with some advancing to be seen for in-person interviews. In the end, Richard Terry McGhee of Appomattox was hired.

McGhee is currently a Director within the ITS Project Management Office where he has served since 2016. He is also an internationally certified Project Management Professional (PMP) with a master’s degree in Information Technology from The Air Force Institute of Technology-MS and a bachelor’s degree in Sports Medicine/PE from The Citadel.

“Appomattox is an incredible town of nationally historic importance; I am so honored to be selected for this position and look forward to becoming an active part of its future.”

“After a long and detailed process, we have found the person we believe will execute the vision of the Town of Appomattox for the future, Mr. Richard “Terry” McGhee. The Town Council and I are confident the selection of Mr. McGhee will greatly benefit the Town, its citizens, and businesses moving forward in these changing and challenging times”, added Appomattox Mayor Richard C. Conner.

McGhee will begin May 1, 2022.

