New contract reached for some Roanoke Times employees

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Timesland News Guild Release) - The journalists of the Timesland News Guild have reached a new contract with corporate owner Lee Enterprises that secures protections and employee pay raises, according to the guild.

This is the second contract for the newsroom union that formed in 2020. The guild represents about 30 people at The Roanoke Times and Laker Weekly, according to the guild.

The announcement of the agreement’s ratification comes a week after a picket was organized in downtown Roanoke outside the former home of The Roanoke Times.

The new contract will be in effect for two years, according to the guild, with the following highlights:

Guild members will see across-the-board raises of 2% in each year of the agreement. In addition, the minimum, full-time pay offered in its newsrooms will rise to $40,000, an increase of about 12%, between now and 2023.

Equity adjustment raises were secured to continue efforts championed by the guild to fix pay gaps within the newsrooms. Together, the inequity corrections and higher minimum pay rate mean nearly half the guild will get a raise above 2%.

“We fought incredibly hard for additional pay raises and a higher minimum so The Roanoke Times can stay competitive with other papers,” said Alison Graham, union vice chair and bargaining committee member. “Wages and other benefits ensure that our newspaper can continue to punch above its weight and drive important news coverage in Southwest Virginia.”

Timesland members are also assured of better layoff policies, additional parental leave and expanded paid time off under the new contract, according to the guild.

The Timesland News Guild’s bargaining committee spent two months in negotiations with Iowa-based Lee.

“We didn’t achieve everything we wanted, but we could not have secured these new benefits without the inspiring support and help of our community,” said Alicia Petska, guild chair and bargaining committee member.

“Thanks to the public’s advocacy for local news, as well as the efforts of our members, we arrived at a contract that makes important strides and helps make it possible for us to continue serving our readers.”

