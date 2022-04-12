One hospitalized after hit-and-run involving motorcycle in Bedford County
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a hit-and-run Tuesday morning which hospitalized a motorcyclist, according to the department.
Police say the crash occurred at 11:22 a.m. on Forest Road.
The driver of a black Toyota Corolla hit a driver on a motorcycle and fled the scene.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.