One hospitalized after hit-and-run involving motorcycle in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a hit-and-run Tuesday morning which hospitalized a motorcyclist, according to the department.

Police say the crash occurred at 11:22 a.m. on Forest Road.

The driver of a black Toyota Corolla hit a driver on a motorcycle and fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

