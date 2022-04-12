Roanoke house fire started with improperly discarded smoking materials

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire Monday evening in the 500 block of Chestnut Ave NW was determined to be started with improperly discarded smoking materials.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews responded around 5:30 p.m. for a reported structure fire and found light smoke leaving the front of the home. The residents had already gotten to the front yard.

Light smoke was then found throughout the home and a fire was located on the back porch, spreading to an interior wall. The fire was extinguished and placed under control in under twenty minutes, according to fire crews.

No residents were displaced. Damages are estimated at $10,000.

