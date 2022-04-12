Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke house fire started with improperly discarded smoking materials

(KBTX)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire Monday evening in the 500 block of Chestnut Ave NW was determined to be started with improperly discarded smoking materials.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews responded around 5:30 p.m. for a reported structure fire and found light smoke leaving the front of the home. The residents had already gotten to the front yard.

Light smoke was then found throughout the home and a fire was located on the back porch, spreading to an interior wall. The fire was extinguished and placed under control in under twenty minutes, according to fire crews.

No residents were displaced. Damages are estimated at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in the 3700 block of Greenland Ave in Roanoke City.
One found dead after house fire in Roanoke City
Police: Man kills wife and mother-in-law, then shoots himself
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Jury convicts former Virginia police officer in Jan. 6 case
An Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy in Maryland was canceled on Tuesday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing 12-year-old in Maryland

Latest News

The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
Western Virginia Water Authority logo
Water line break affecting residents in SW Roanoke
Dr. William Wells, assistant superintendent, says more cases of bullying have been happening in...
Amherst County Public Schools invites parents to anti-bullying information event
The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in central Virginia on Tuesday.
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia