Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke tax preparer talks extensions ahead of April 18 deadline

Taxes 2021
Taxes 2021(Source: Pexels)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The deadline to file taxes is quickly approaching, but if you’re not ready yet, you can file for an extension.

However, David Kembel of Kembel Tax Service stresses the extension only applies to the paperwork, not the payment if you owe money.

That’s why he says you should make a payment to the US Department of Treasury and the state of Virginia before Monday, and file for a paperwork extension to avoid penalty.

“Pay a little bit more than you think you’re going to owe,” recommends Kembel. “A lot of times, we tell folks to look at last year. What did you owe? Maybe lets up it a little bit assuming you’ll owe a little bit more this year. Then, worst case, you get a refund.”

The extension will give you until October 15 to file your paperwork.

The federal extension form is a 4868.

Kembel says you can file for a tax extension and make a payment for federal and state taxes online.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in the 3700 block of Greenland Ave in Roanoke City.
One found dead after house fire in Roanoke City
Police: Man kills wife and mother-in-law, then shoots himself
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Jury convicts former Virginia police officer in Jan. 6 case
An Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy in Maryland was canceled on Tuesday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing 12-year-old in Maryland

Latest News

police lights
One hospitalized after hit-and-run involving motorcycle in Bedford County
Positive percentage of COVID tests in Virginia ticks up
FILE - Medical staff prepare to move the body of a deceased COVID-19 patient to a funeral home...
COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever
Tuesday Midday Update