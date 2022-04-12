Roanoke tax preparer talks extensions ahead of April 18 deadline

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The deadline to file taxes is quickly approaching, but if you’re not ready yet, you can file for an extension.

However, David Kembel of Kembel Tax Service stresses the extension only applies to the paperwork, not the payment if you owe money.

That’s why he says you should make a payment to the US Department of Treasury and the state of Virginia before Monday, and file for a paperwork extension to avoid penalty.

“Pay a little bit more than you think you’re going to owe,” recommends Kembel. “A lot of times, we tell folks to look at last year. What did you owe? Maybe lets up it a little bit assuming you’ll owe a little bit more this year. Then, worst case, you get a refund.”

The extension will give you until October 15 to file your paperwork.

The federal extension form is a 4868.

Kembel says you can file for a tax extension and make a payment for federal and state taxes online.

