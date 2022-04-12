Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in central Virginia on Tuesday.

The quake happened about 6.5 miles northwest of Ashland and 20 miles north, northwest of Richmond, USGS said in its preliminary report.

The earthquake was recorded around 1:20 p.m. on April 12.

It had a magnitude of 2.4 and a depth of 9 km.

