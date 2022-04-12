Temperatures continue to soar throughout the week

Temperatures 10-15° above average

Stray showers possible Tuesday morning

Scattered showers & storms Thursday

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

A stray shower is possible early Tuesday as a weak frontal boundary moves through. Highs will climb well into the 70s to near 80 Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray shower later Wednesday, but most stay dry.

A few mountain showers possible early Tuesday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

A cold front will approach the region Thursday with a line of showers that’s expected to move through. It doesn’t appear to be a washout, and any rain would be light with a low severe risk. We remain on the mild side as well with highs in the 70s.

A few showers are possible early Thursday as a cold front moves through. (WDBJ7)

EASTER WEEKEND

We turn cooler behind the front as we get into the Easter weekend. Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 70°.

Temperatures cool slightly Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Right now looks like we could see some rain showers late in the weekend. However, models differ on the timing.

Our Easter weekend forecast is looking pretty quiet. A few stray showers are possible. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Another round of colder air is set to arrive sometime between April 19 - 21. This could lead to some chilly days and cold nights once again. This is still pretty far out, but keep in mind, we can still have frost and freeze into early May.

Another round of colder air is expected to drop into the region by the end of the month. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.