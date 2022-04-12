Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia parents will have a say in their children’s education when it comes to sexually explicit content

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new law signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin directs parents to be notified when their children’s school assignments include sexually explicit content.

“The partnership that we have with parents is really important to the school division,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Tuesday, April 12.

Giaramita says the district has been keeping parents in the loop when it comes to its family life curriculum.

“Parents are notified every year because we revise or update the curriculum every year and they’re advised in that process. They long have had the ability to come into a school and look at the materials and the curriculum materials that we use for family life and offer their comments and they also have had the right to opt their child out of the curriculum if that’s what they prefer to do,” Giaramita said.

He believes this law could apply to other courses, too.

“The term sexually explicit is already defined in the Virginia code,” NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman said. “Now non-lawyers such as teachers and counselors and guidance counselors have to make this determination. Does this book, does this literature, does this curriculum fall within the Virginia code of what is sexually explicit.”

The Department of Education has until late July to develop a plan for schools to adopt and implement the policy. Then, schools have to adopt a version of these new guidelines by January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

House fire in the 3700 block of Greenland Ave in Roanoke City.
One found dead after house fire in Roanoke City
Police: Man kills wife and mother-in-law, then shoots himself
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Jury convicts former Virginia police officer in Jan. 6 case
An Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy in Maryland was canceled on Tuesday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing 12-year-old in Maryland

Latest News

The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
Western Virginia Water Authority logo
Water line break affecting residents in SW Roanoke
Dr. William Wells, assistant superintendent, says more cases of bullying have been happening in...
Amherst County Public Schools invites parents to anti-bullying information event
The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in central Virginia on Tuesday.
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Roanoke house fire started with improperly discarded smoking materials