Veterans to return to Washington after Honor Flight coronavirus suspension

The first trip of the year is scheduled for April 22
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans from our area will soon be heading back to Washington.

Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight brings veterans from the National D-Day Memorial to our nation’s capital free of charge.

They want veterans to see memorials created in their honor and have them thanked for their service.

The first trip since coronavirus suspended Honor Flights in 2020 will prioritize World War II and terminally-ill veterans.

