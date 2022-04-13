God’s Pit Crew remains busy responding to disasters across southeast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville-based non profit has been all over the southeast these last few months, helping people recover from disasters of all kinds.

One of the people first on the ground set down his chainsaw to chat with Leanna Scachetti on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk Wednesday.

Chris Chiles is a construction worker by trade, but a member of God’s Pit Crew by calling.

We caught up with him via Zoom, showing us what an EF3 tornado in Pembroke, Georgia did several days ago.

They are working to clear tree debris, gut houses, and put tarps on the roofs of homes still standing. More than 75 homes were affected. They plan to be there about a week.

“I say we try to bring calm in the chaos,” he said of their efforts.

But Chiles has been all over the place lately, including Tennessee and Kentucky, where they responded to what he said was some of the worst tornado damage he’s ever seen. His team spent five weeks there before and after Christmas.

People there are still working to rebuild their lives, and he says, sometimes feel forgotten.

Chiles said when they pack blessing buckets for people in the disaster zone, they include water, food, toiletries, a Bible and a handwritten note of encouragement.

“That’s what a lot of folks need after this is just, just to know people care,” he said. “When you feel like you’ve lost everything, to know that there are people around the country that are praying for you that are proving goods for you, it means a lot - that’s what I hear all over the place wherever we travel.”

God’s Pit Crew intends to go back to Tennessee and Kentucky to help rebuild several homes affected by that tornado. They’re also putting together resources for Ukrainian refugees.

Chiles said they appreciate all the help they get from the community.

