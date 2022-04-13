Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

God’s Pit Crew remains busy responding to disasters across southeast

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville-based non profit has been all over the southeast these last few months, helping people recover from disasters of all kinds.

One of the people first on the ground set down his chainsaw to chat with Leanna Scachetti on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk Wednesday.

Chris Chiles is a construction worker by trade, but a member of God’s Pit Crew by calling.

We caught up with him via Zoom, showing us what an EF3 tornado in Pembroke, Georgia did several days ago.

They are working to clear tree debris, gut houses, and put tarps on the roofs of homes still standing. More than 75 homes were affected. They plan to be there about a week.

“I say we try to bring calm in the chaos,” he said of their efforts.

But Chiles has been all over the place lately, including Tennessee and Kentucky, where they responded to what he said was some of the worst tornado damage he’s ever seen. His team spent five weeks there before and after Christmas.

People there are still working to rebuild their lives, and he says, sometimes feel forgotten.

Chiles said when they pack blessing buckets for people in the disaster zone, they include water, food, toiletries, a Bible and a handwritten note of encouragement.

“That’s what a lot of folks need after this is just, just to know people care,” he said. “When you feel like you’ve lost everything, to know that there are people around the country that are praying for you that are proving goods for you, it means a lot - that’s what I hear all over the place wherever we travel.”

God’s Pit Crew intends to go back to Tennessee and Kentucky to help rebuild several homes affected by that tornado. They’re also putting together resources for Ukrainian refugees.

Chiles said they appreciate all the help they get from the community.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption

Latest News

A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April...
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US
Immediate Response Coordinator Chris Chiles explains what he's been seeing on the ground of the...
God's Pit Crew Helping Survivors of Georgia Tornado
A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
Severe weather, tornado in Texas injures 23
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia