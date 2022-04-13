Hometown Local
Hollins University has nine student-athletes recognized by NSCA

Courtesy: Hollins University
Courtesy: Hollins University(Hollins University)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The dedication to strength training and conditioning of nine Hollins University student-athletes was honored recently.

The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) named its winners for their 2022 All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year Awards that also recognize academic and personal accomplishments along with integrity as student-athletes.

The nine recipients were supported by the opinion of their strength and conditioning coach as nominees for the awards and include the following nine student-athletes:

Tia Tucker (basketball), Madisen Charles (soccer), Selena Wolfe (volleyball), Katherine Komarek (swimming), Kaitlyn Okin (cross-country), Dymond Williams (track & field), Tate Hurley (lacrosse), Austin Gore (Equestrian/riding), and Carlia Kearney (tennis)

