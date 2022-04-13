Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Mill Mountain Zoo’s “Old Mill” operational for the first time in over ten years

"Old Mill" at Mill Mountain Zoo
"Old Mill" at Mill Mountain Zoo(Mill Mountain Zoo)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Zoo announced Wednesday that its “Old Mill” is operational for the first time in ten years.

The mill, which is located in the center of the zoo is turned by running water.

“When the Old Mill started turning, everything and everyone else stopped. The level of excitement throughout the staff was something to behold,” said Executive Director Niki Voudren. Voudren also stated that none of the staff could remember if they had ever seen the mill in operation

The zoo says it’s looking to open the mill building to visitors as part of its 70th-anniversary celebration in July.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Jury convicts former Virginia police officer in Jan. 6 case

Latest News

Roanoke County Schools earns best community for music designation for 18th time since 2002
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
They say maintaining good relationships with high school teachers and counselors can help...
EARLY YEARS: Tips for Ways to Negotiate High College Costs
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 13, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 13, 2022