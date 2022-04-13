Mill Mountain Zoo’s “Old Mill” operational for the first time in over ten years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Zoo announced Wednesday that its “Old Mill” is operational for the first time in ten years.

The mill, which is located in the center of the zoo is turned by running water.

“When the Old Mill started turning, everything and everyone else stopped. The level of excitement throughout the staff was something to behold,” said Executive Director Niki Voudren. Voudren also stated that none of the staff could remember if they had ever seen the mill in operation

The zoo says it’s looking to open the mill building to visitors as part of its 70th-anniversary celebration in July.

