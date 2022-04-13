Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Montgomery Co. students graduate from teen police academy, first class to complete program during academic year

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY Co, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new group of graduates from Montgomery County’s Teen Police Academy. However, this group is the first of its kind in the school district.

This is the first time, the academy worked directly with schools, and deliver the program curriculum during the academic year.

Christiansburg Police Department’s Chief Mark Sisson says you don’t normally see law enforcement agencies come into school systems to do this.

He says the idea came from a law enforcement subcommittee meeting.

Sisson says their goal was to bring more minority students into the program to build an even stronger community. So, they opened it up to all high schools in Montgomery County.

Wednesday, students’ friends and family had a chance to see them get diplomas for completing the academy.

Students like Renard Yassa say this is the opportunity they’ve been waiting for.

”I want to do healthcare administration. But I also want to be a SWAT medic as a volunteer or even maybe full-time in the future. But it would be very interesting and I’m just-- I love the SWAT and I love the police force, and to be a medic and to be able to save someone’s life on the spot would be amazing,” said Renard Yassa.

Officers say some students were honestly, nervous to be a part of the academy at first, but they say after learning from, and about the officers, the student’s trust grew.

”And that’s, that’s amazing. And that’s, you know, that’s how we have to change the culture because not all people have had great experiences. And our job is to do the job productively and professionally, and build that trust with our community members,” said Mark Sisson the chief of the Christiansburg Police Department.

The academy began in January and they met one to two times a month.

The academy won’t be offered again until next year, however, keep a lookout at the Town of Christiansburg’s and Montgomery County’s website for when registration opens again.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Jury convicts former Virginia police officer in Jan. 6 case

Latest News

They say maintaining good relationships with high school teachers and counselors can help...
EARLY YEARS: Tips for ways to negotiate high college costs
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 13, 2022
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 13, 2022
Teen Police Academy Graduates in Montgomery County
Teen Police Academy Graduates in Montgomery County
Filing For A Tax Extension
Filing For A Tax Extension