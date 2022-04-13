Our warmer than normal trend continues for the rest of the work week
The warmest day this work week is today!
- Temperatures 10-15° above average for today
- Spotty rain possible this afternoon
- Scattered showers & isolated storms Thursday
WEDNESDAY
Starting off mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Highs will climb well into the upper 70s and 80s by this afternoon.
We can’t rule out a stray shower later this afternoon, but most stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be roaring yet again. Gusts will hit around 25-30 MPH at times. It’s best to avoid any kind of open burning until the winds decrease.
THURSDAY
A cold front will approach the region Thursday with a line of showers that’s expected to move through. It doesn’t appear to be a washout, and any rain would be light and mainly in the morning hours. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow, but still warmer than normal in the low-mid 70s.
Thanks to diurnal heating of the day, we could see a few storms try to develop in the afternoon. The best placement for an isolated storm or two would be for Southside. We can’t completely rule out a chance that one of those storms could be severe.
EASTER WEEKEND
We turn cooler behind the front as we get into the Easter weekend. Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 70°. High pressure builds in bringing back mostly sunny skies. Lows Friday night will dip into the 40s and 50s. Expect cooler air to close out our Easter weekend. Highs on Sunday will read in the 60s and low 70s.
Good news! For any of our Easter services/family gatherings, new data suggests any showers will likely not arrive until Sunday night or perhaps even Monday! Expect mostly sunny skies for Sunday.
NEXT WEEK
Another round of colder air is set to arrive between April 19 - 21. This could lead to some chilly days and cold nights once again. Even though we are into the growing season, we can still have frost and freeze into early May.
