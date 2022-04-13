Public hearing set on proposed solar project in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make your voice heard about a solar project in Rockbridge County.

The Rockbridge County Planning Commission is hearing public comment on the proposed project on Mackeys Lane.

The Director of Community Development says this could be the second largest solar project built in the county at about 25 acres on existing farmland.

He says there have been some concerns from citizens about the project.

“Most of the concerns we get with these size solar projects are twofold. One, loss of agricultural production, and then viewshed concerns. We do have some traffic concerns at the construction phase of it, but it’s my understanding once it’s constructed that is dramatically decreased, obviously,” said Chris Slaydon, Director of Community Development.

There are also some positives.

“There could be some initial job creation with the construction project itself and even continued maintenance of the project,” said Slaydon.

The meeting Wednesday starts at 7 p.m. and if you want to participate, click here for the zoom link.

