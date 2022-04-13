Hometown Local
Rep. Ben Cline tours Valley farms

By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - 6th District Congressman Ben Cline was in the Valley on Wednesday to take a tour of several area farms with preparations for the 2023 Farm Bill underway.

Cline, a Republican who represents the Shenandoah Valley, was joined on the tour by agriculture officials from across the state.

Cline met with a number of Valley farmers to hear their needs and concerns and take those back to Washington.

One of Cline’s stops was at Baker Hog Farm and Pork Processing Plant in Mount Jackson. Cline and company got a tour of the facility and spoke with farmers there about the struggles they are facing.

“Input costs are the biggest thing. The fact that when you start with fertilizer it affects the price of everything throughout the process all the way to the table, so we’re paying more at the store because the farmers are paying more through the process,” said Cline.

Cline said that reckless spending by the federal government has driven inflation up and he hopes the Biden administration will dial back spending. With preparations for the 2023 Farm Bill underway, Cline said he will prioritize protections for Valley farmers in the bill.

“Having those crop insurance programs in place is so critical. That comes through the Farm Bill which happens every six years and so we want to make sure that this upcoming Farm Bill focuses on the farmers here in the Valley and make sure those protections are in place,” said Cline.

During his tour, Cline also visited the Wightman Family Farm in Edinburg, Cave Ridge Vineyards in Mount Jackson, and Hillview Farm Dairy in Bridgewater.

“Farmers here in the Valley are some of the hardest working people you’re ever going to meet and I’m working hard to take their concerns to Washington,” said Cline.

“They can’t get up to Washington to talk to the USDA folks about regulations so they sent me to go do that and I’m here to listen. I’m ready to take those concerns back to Washington and hopefully make some improvements in the regulations and the Farm Bill coming up.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

