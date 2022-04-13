Hometown Local
Roanoke County Schools earns best community for music designation for 18th time since 2002

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools announced Wednesday that it has earned a Best Communities for Music Designation (BCME) from the NAMM Foundation for the 18th time.

The county earned the designation in 2002-2004, 2006, 2008-2019 and 2021-2022.

“Our students are learning from some of the best performing arts teachers in the state.  The school board is committed to providing our students with many opportunities to experience all forms of fine arts,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.  “We’re very fortunate that the school board is dedicated to supporting our fine arts programs, and this ongoing recognition is continued evidence of that support,” Dr. Nicely added.

The county says the designation is given to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

