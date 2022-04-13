Hometown Local
Search still on for Alleghany man missing since April 1

Donald Kelley, reported missing from Alleghany County
Donald Kelley, reported missing from Alleghany County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have listed as missing an Alleghany County man. The AWARE Foundation has also posted information about his disappearance.

Police say Donald Wayne Kelley, 56, was last reported seen April 1. A missing persons report was filed a week later, according to Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser.

He is white with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6′2″ and 150 pounds, according to police.

He uses the nickname “Donnie.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1775.

