Sen. Mark Warner, Bedford County official talk broadband expansion

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday morning in Goode, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke with a roundtable of people on the topics of broadband and telehealth.

He acknowledged the impact coronavirus has had on accelerating broadband expansion. But he says there’s more work to be done.

“I think this time if it doesn’t come to your community, if it doesn’t come to your neighborhood, it’s not a question of a lack of resources, it’s somebody screwed up along the way,” said Warner.

To ensure broadband is heading to your neighborhood, Bedford County is going property to property. They have assessors checking to see if fiber is still needed in your area.

“We’ve asked the assessors to mark every property whether it has fiber to it now or not, and that way we’ll have a record of who has it, who has access and who doesn’t,” said Edgar Tuck, Bedford County Board of Supervisors vice chair.

And making sure people have access is key for the telehealth component. Warner says it’s particularly important in rural communities like Bedford County.

“In rural communities, you got a lot farther to drive to get to the hospital, you got a lot farther to drive to get to the doctor. You’re still gonna have to go sometimes, but a lot of this follow-up can be done in telehealth,” said Warner.

Warner says most of the money for broadband expansion will come from an infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed.

An exact number of how many people are currently covered in the county wasn’t available Wednesday. But Warner says the state has a goal of universal coverage by the end of 2024.

