Senator Warner visits Star City and shares intentions to improve Southwest Virginia infrastructure

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner was in the Star City Tuesday afternoon to share how some of the money from the infrastructure bill will be used to improve areas of our hometowns. It’s a feat Senator Warner says has been something legislators have been trying to accomplish for 40 years.

“Roads, bridges, broadband, trains, transit. We ought to stop talking about it and actually do it,” he explains.

The senator spoke about 530 bridges in decaying conditions and the $578 million coming to fix them. Two billion dollars is earmarked to make Interstate 81 safer, and a plan is in place to get rail transportation to Christiansburg and Blacksburg with an eventual goal of reaching Bristol.

The legislator also plans to create a more reliable connection with the Wiley Drive Low Water Bridge.

“In the Infrastructure plan, there was literally $47 billion put aside for resiliency,” he begins. “Resiliency we talk a lot about in Virginia’s coastal areas in terms of flooding. But resiliency also means making sure this bridge doesn’t get flooded during high rain systems. We have specially for transportation resiliency, about $8 billion, and if I’ve got anything to say about it, this is going to be one of the projects that’s going to be first in line to get those dollars so that in inclement weather, folks can still not only drive, but hike, bike, walk, to make sure they take advantage of this asset.”

Looking to connect Virginians by land, and by web with more than $800 million in funds from the bill.

“By 2024, there should not be a home in 98 to 99 percent of Virginia that doesn’t have high speed broadband at a rate of no more than $30 a month.”

Showing a commitment to a better quality of life for Virginians.

“We’re going to get you the resources that you need,” Senator Warner promises. “All across the board, this infrastructure plan is going to improve the quality of life for our communities create jobs here in this country and allow Virginia and our country to continue to succeed.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.