Though inflation is high, hometown experts see some positives in most recent data

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been decades since inflation has been this high.

“Most recent and well known big events in terms of inflation were in the 1970s and early 80s,” said Alec Smith, an assistant professor of economics at Virginia Tech.

“Inflation has risen to levels we haven’t seen since the Reagan Administration. The report that just came out says that over the last 12 months, prices are up, so inflation is 8.5 percent,” said Dr. Alice Kassens, the John S. Shannon professor of economics at Roanoke College.

Experts said the cause is mainly due to supply chain issues during the pandemic, also saying the most recent spike we’ve seen in gas prices is also because of the war in Ukraine.

“Russia’s a major oil producer and the war’s caused disruption in the supply of oil,” said Smith.

It’s also caused disruption in the everyday lives of Roanoke residents.

”Well, it’s made me think a lot about how many times I go out of the house. So I try to combine my trips, do all my shopping and errands all in one day,” said Dawn Erdman.

“It’s a decision. But you just got to base on it and just keep on working and do the best that you can do,” said Antonio Williams.

Experts say recent reports show there are some positives, mainly when it comes to core inflation.

“The good news is, the month over month increase in the core was the lowest that we’ve seen in about six months,” said Dr. Kassens.

“Energy prices have fallen since the middle of March and so I think that there’s some hope that going forward we’ll see lower price increases,” said Smith.

Smith and Dr. Kassens said there isn’t an exact timeline on when we can expect prices to go down, but they expect the Fed to continue to raise interest rates in hope of addressing it.

