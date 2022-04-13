Hometown Local
VDOT celebrates National Work Zone Awareness Week

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday is Go Orange Day as part of VDOT’s National Work Zone Awareness Week.

VDOT is encouraging everyone to wear orange in support of work zone safety and driver awareness.

A spokesperson for the VDOT Stanton district said it is important for workers and drivers to work together to keep each other safe.

“They are keeping their heads on a swivel trying to maintain a close eye on traffic while doing their jobs, but it’s a partnership. We do all we can to keep our folks safe, but it’s up to you as a motorist to help us do that,” said Ken Slack, VDOT spokesperson.

He also said deaths from work zone crashes have more than doubled in 2021 compared to 2020 due to distracted driving.

