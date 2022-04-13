Hometown Local
Virginia DMV offering new mobile check in to customers

Customers who prefer not to use the new online system can still check in at the information desk.(Terri Russell)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia DMV customers are now allowed to check in with their cellphone when they arrive for their appointment.

The agency says this is another way it’s working to streamline people’s visits.

Now, anyone who shows up with their appointment can use their phone to scan a QR code inside the DMV. Then they just answer any questions that may pop up and wait for their number to be called.

“Given the popularity of appointment opportunities, we are pleased to make the process even more efficient for customers who can plan ahead,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Your transaction will go even more quickly if you complete your forms beforehand. Please visit our website to find out which application you need to fill out ahead of time and bring to your appointment.”

Customers who prefer not to use the new online system can still check-in at the information desk.

Appointment and walk-in services are still being offered Monday through Friday, with Saturdays remaining open for walk-in customers.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

