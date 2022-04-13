Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Wytheville Police looking for missing man

Deontie Brown... reported missing from Wytheville
Deontie Brown... reported missing from Wytheville(Wytheville Police/AWARE Foundation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police and the AWARE Foundation are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man missing since last week.

Deontie Brown was last reported seen April 8 on the corner of Fisher Road and North Street in Wytheville. He was wearing a denim jacket (seen in the left on the above photo) and red Jordan shoes.

Brown has tattoos on his face and neck, and one of a skull on his right hand.

He is 29 years old and bald, with brown eyes. He is 6′2″ and between 230 and 240 pounds, according to the AWARE Foundation.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Wytheville County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6001.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption

Latest News

Immediate Response Coordinator Chris Chiles explains what he's been seeing on the ground of the...
God's Pit Crew Helping Survivors of Georgia Tornado
Isolated showers and storms possible.
Wednesday Midday FastCast
Fewer new COVID cases reported Wednesday than Tuesday in Virginia
Roanoke County Schools earns best community for music designation for 18th time since 2002