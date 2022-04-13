Wytheville Police looking for missing man

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police and the AWARE Foundation are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man missing since last week.

Deontie Brown was last reported seen April 8 on the corner of Fisher Road and North Street in Wytheville. He was wearing a denim jacket (seen in the left on the above photo) and red Jordan shoes.

Brown has tattoos on his face and neck, and one of a skull on his right hand.

He is 29 years old and bald, with brown eyes. He is 6′2″ and between 230 and 240 pounds, according to the AWARE Foundation.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Wytheville County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6001.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.