Ash tree treatment cost program developed

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is helping organizations in the Roanoke area protect their ash trees.

According to VDOF, the emerald ash borer is one of the most destructive forest pests. That’s why VDOF is offering a cost share program to help protect the trees.

“We recognize that we’re not going to be able to save every ash tree,” says Lori Chamberlin with VDOF, “but our goal is to keep ash on the landscape and treating trees with insecticide is an effect way to protect ash trees.”

Your organization can submit an application starting April 20.

