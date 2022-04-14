Hometown Local
Brit convicted as ‘Beatle’ in Islamic State beheadings trial

FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is...
FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is in custody at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Alexandria, Va. Elsheikh is charged with hostage-taking resulting in death and other crimes, in what prosecutors say was a conspiracy that resulted in the capture of roughly two dozen Westerners between 2012 and 2015. It was during that time period that the terrorist group controlled large swaths of Iraq and Syria and was at the height of its power. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has convicted a British national for his role in an Islamic State group hostage-taking scheme that took roughly two dozen Westerners captive a decade ago.

Four Americans taken hostage were killed, including three who were beheaded in videos broadcast online.

The federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, convicted Elsheikh on all eight counts.

Prosecutors said Elsheikh was one of the notorious “Beatles,” Islamic State captors nicknamed for their accents and known for their cruelty.

Surviving witnesses testified about beatings and torture inflicted by the Beatles. Elsheikh now faces up to a life sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

