Danville increasing tax relief on personal use vehicles

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City Of Danville announced Thursday it will increase the tax break rate on personal vehicles from 35% to 65%.

The city says the increase is due to owners facing large increases in valuations.

“The value of used vehicles for our locality has increased on average around 30 percent,” said Michael Adkins, director of finance for the City of Danville. “That means if you had a vehicle that was $10,000 last year in assessed value, it’s around $13,000 on average this year. This would cause higher personal property tax bills.”

Personal property taxes in Danville are calculated at $3.60 per $100 of value, according to the city. With a relief rate of 65 percent, the amount due on a vehicle with an assessed value of $13,000 will be $163.80. At a 35 percent relief rate, the bill would have been $304.20.

Virginia law states that localities are required to utilize a subsidy provided by the Commonwealth for local tax relief on the first $20,000 of assessed value for vehicles coded as personal use. Vehicles with an assessed value of $1,000 or less receive 100 percent relief. This year’s subsidy would have resulted in a relief rate of 35 percent.

The 65% relief rate only applies for 2022.

Residents with questions regarding personal property taxes should call the office of the Commissioner of Revenue at 434-799-5145.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.