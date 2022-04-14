A few showers and storms are possible today

Hometown Local
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
  • Cold front brings a few showers & storms today
  • Temperatures slowly cool down
  • Easter weekend is mostly dry

THURSDAY

A cold front will approach the region Thursday morning with a line of broken showers that’s expected to move through. It doesn’t appear to be a washout, and any rain would be light and mainly in the morning through early afternoon before the front jumps east of our area. Temperatures will will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon.

A cold front is set to cross over Thursday. This will bring scattered showers Thursday morning....
A cold front is set to cross over Thursday. This will bring scattered showers Thursday morning. A chance for a storm to form is possible in the afternoon.(WDBJ7)

Thanks to diurnal heating of the day, we could see a few storms try to develop during the afternoon. The best placement for an isolated storm or two would be for Southside. We can’t completely rule out a chance that one of those storms could be severe.

An isolated severe storm isn't off the table for Thursday. Most of us will NOT see a severe...
An isolated severe storm isn't off the table for Thursday. Most of us will NOT see a severe storm.(WDBJ7)

EASTER WEEKEND

We turn cooler behind the front as we get into the Easter weekend. Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 70°. High pressure builds in bringing back mostly sunny skies. Lows Friday night will dip into the 40s and 50s. Expect cooler air to close out our Easter weekend. Highs on Sunday will read in the 60s and low 70s.

Good news! For any of our Easter services/family gatherings, new data suggests any showers will likely not arrive until Sunday night or perhaps even Monday! Expect mostly sunny skies for Sunday.

Our Easter Weekend is looking pretty nice.
Our Easter Weekend is looking pretty nice.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Another round of colder air is set to arrive between April 19 - 21. This could lead to some chilly days and cold nights once again. Even though we are into the growing season, we can still have frost and freeze into early May.

A major cool down arrives early in the week.
A major cool down arrives early in the week.(WDBJ7)

