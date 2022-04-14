Hometown Local
Former owner of Lee-Hi and White’s Travel Center dies

(L-R) Rep. Ben Cline and Robert Berkstresser
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Berkstresser, longtime owner of White’s Travel Center in Raphine and Lee-Hi Travel Center in Lexington, has died. He was 71 years old.

Berkstresser died Thursday after being in a hospital about a month for treatment of an illness, according to Mellyora Mason, director of marketing for White’s Travel Center.

He is survived by his wife and three adult children. Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington will handle the arrangements.

Berkstresser recently sold both properties to Travel Centers of America; he had owned Lee-Hi since 1981 and White’s since 2010.

