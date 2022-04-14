Former Virginia Tech Offensive Coordinator appointed as Activities Director of Alleghany County & Alleghany Highlands

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County and Covington City School Boards announced Thursday that former Virginia Tech Offensive Coordinator Bryan Steinspring has been appointed as the next Activities Director for Alleghany County Public Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools.

The appointment was approved Wednesday during a joint meeting between the two school boards and comes on the heels of Alleghany County and Covington City Public Schools merging on July 1st.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity. This community has always been my home and the foundation for all that I have been blessed to do. It is my hope to be as impactful to this community as it has been to me,” Stinespring said.

Steinspring, who is a Clifton Forge native spent 26 years on Frank Beamers coaching staff at Virginia Tech. Including, 11 years as offensive coordinator from 2002-2012. After Beamer’s retirement in 2015, Steinspring spent two seasons at JMU, where they made back-to-back FCS National Title Games in 2016 and 2017.

The County says Steinspring will manage the athletic program and play an integral part in finding the first football coach for the joint high school in the fall of 2023.

Steinspring will start as Alleghany County Activities Director on April 15.

