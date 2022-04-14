Governor signs Suetterlein parole board bill

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) called for more transparency surrounding decisions by the Virginia Parole Board.

And a bill he introduced to address that issue has been signed by the Governor.

Senate Bill 5 provides that all votes by individual members of the Parole Board are public records and subject to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

Suetterlein spoke with WDBJ7 Thursday morning, following a legislative forum organized by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

“The Parole Board has significant power. They determine if people are released early from prison or not. These folks have committed serious offenses,” Suetterlein said in an interview. “And it’s important for the public to know who’s making the decision and what the vote was.”

The parole board legislation will take effect on July 1.

