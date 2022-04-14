Hometown Eats: Town Center Tap House

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2013, The Town Center Tap House has been an anchor of the Daleville Town Center, serving specialty burgers, sandwiches, salads and more with a friendly smile.

“I love the sense of family and community and our guests are top notch,” says manager Z Surber. “The best darn burgers in town, that’s for sure, and the best beer selection. You can’t beat it.”

Tap House kicks off every day with a stocked salad bar with fresh ingredients from its own greenhouse up the road in Buchanan, complete with homemade soups and chili served 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

“The food is good. The lunch buffet, salad bar, and baked potato is good stuff,” says regular customer Josh Harvey.

This joint is true to its name, with 40 beers rotating on draft and even a drink you might recognize from their sister restaurant in Blacksburg and Radford, the Sharkey’s Shark Juice.

“We love coming to the Tap House because we love the atmosphere and the beer!” exclaimed another regular at the Tap House, Emily Shafer.

You can catch a ball game, shoot some pool, or just get together with the family. The good times aren’t limited to inside, though; dual patios offer fresh air and live entertainment when the stage is rocking across the street.

If somehow all that doesn’t get you to stop by, no doubt the menu will offer 16 burgers, ranging from regular beef to vegan-friendly.

“Pretty much anything for everybody’s tastes,” said Surber.

Town Center Tap House, a Hometown Eat where everybody knows your name.

