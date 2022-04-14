Lawmakers in NRV look for budget compromise

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s general fund revenues continue to outpace projections.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Youngkin reported March collections exceeded forecasts by more than 22%.

That’s more evidence, Youngkin said, there is plenty of money for tax cuts.

But one month after lawmakers completed the regular session of the General Assembly, the stand-off over the state budget continues.

Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke) and Sen. Travis Hackworth (R-Richlands) joked about the continuing tension between Senate Democrats and House Republicans during a legislative forum Thursday morning.

“We pass our good bills to them, and they kill our good bills,” Edwards said. “They pass their bad bills and we kill their bad bills.”

“I would probably reverse that statement,” Hackworth countered.

But the lawmakers who gathered with members of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce were optimistic about the prospects for compromise.

“Regarding the budget, I’m optimistic,” said Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.). “I think there are the votes on the floor of the Senate right now.”

“Why am I confident there will be a budget, because I’m confident everyone understands the ramifications of not having a budget,” said Del. Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke Co.).

Local governments are beginning to feel those ramifications, and the lawmakers suggested a little bit of pressure could be a good thing.

“Should you send an email? Sure. Should you send a letter? Absolutely. That’s fine,” said Del. Jason Ballard (R-Pearisburg). “We should be putting pressure on those that need to be meeting right now and need to be getting this done, because that’s what the people of Virginia expect us to do.”

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton moderated the forum.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard legislators, every one of them, say you need to write me. You need to write different committee people so that I can put pressure to get the budget done,” Denton said after the event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.