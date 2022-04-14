Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Madison Heights

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted in Amherst County was arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges in Madison Heights, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they went to the 400 block of Winesap Road in Madison Heights for a report of a suspicious person.

An investigation into the incident pointed deputies to Joshua Blake Wright, who police say ran when they saw him. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office canine team and a Virginia State Police helicopter were called in to help establish a perimeter. Wright was found and arrested soon after.

Wright was charged with felony dangerous drugs capias and misdemeanor capias out of the Amherst County Circut Court.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.