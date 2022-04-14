Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Madison Heights

Joshua Blake Wright, arrested in Madison Heights.
Joshua Blake Wright, arrested in Madison Heights.(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted in Amherst County was arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges in Madison Heights, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they went to the 400 block of Winesap Road in Madison Heights for a report of a suspicious person.

An investigation into the incident pointed deputies to Joshua Blake Wright, who police say ran when they saw him. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office canine team and a Virginia State Police helicopter were called in to help establish a perimeter. Wright was found and arrested soon after.

Wright was charged with felony dangerous drugs capias and misdemeanor capias out of the Amherst County Circut Court.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Man found dead in pond in Pittsylvania County
Cause of death released for man found dead in pond after crash
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

Latest News

The scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers, threatening arrest if victims don't...
State Police Warning of Scammers Impersonating Officers
(L-R) Rep. Ben Cline and Robert Berkstresser
Former owner of Lee-Hi and White’s Travel Center dies
City of Danville, Office of Economic Development
Danville increasing tax relief on personal use vehicles
FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is...
Brit convicted as ‘Beatle’ in Islamic State beheadings trial