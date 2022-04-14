Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

National D-Day Memorial debuts new podcast

Episodes are available on the National D-Day Memorial's website.
Episodes are available on the National D-Day Memorial's website.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford’s National D-Day Memorial is helping you learn more about World War II in a new way.

They’ve debuted a new podcast called “Someone Talked!” with new episodes twice per month. The idea behind it is to bring you more insight through the lens of historians and authors.

The podcast’s co-host says he hopes people understand the connections of the war to today.

“I hope they take away just a better understanding of our world in the sense of how military conflict shapes us so dramatically, whether we’re talking about events 80 years ago like in World War II, whether we’re talking about what’s going on today,” said John McManus, co-host.

Episodes are available on the National D-Day Memorial’s website.

McManus says World War II is a starting point and that they might dive into other wars later.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
Police ask people to stay inside during Christiansburg manhunt
The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Paul Jordan II (L), charged with the death of Heather Hodges, whose body has not been found
Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance

Latest News

A new law providing more transparency with parole board decisions will take effect July 1.
Governor signs Suetterlein parole board bill
Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
Rocky Mount Shooting
Hearing Held in Appomattox Murder Case
Search on for Man in Christiansburg
Search on for Man in Christiansburg
JMU Football Coach Signs Contract Extension
JMU Football Coach Signs Contract Extension