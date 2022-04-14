National D-Day Memorial debuts new podcast

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford’s National D-Day Memorial is helping you learn more about World War II in a new way.

They’ve debuted a new podcast called “Someone Talked!” with new episodes twice per month. The idea behind it is to bring you more insight through the lens of historians and authors.

The podcast’s co-host says he hopes people understand the connections of the war to today.

“I hope they take away just a better understanding of our world in the sense of how military conflict shapes us so dramatically, whether we’re talking about events 80 years ago like in World War II, whether we’re talking about what’s going on today,” said John McManus, co-host.

Episodes are available on the National D-Day Memorial’s website.

McManus says World War II is a starting point and that they might dive into other wars later.

