No injuries reported after commercial fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured after a commercial fire on Greenbrier Ave early Thursday morning.

Crews say they arrived at the 2000 block of Greenbrier to find flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

The fire was contained to the roof of the building, according to crews.

No injuries were reported and crews say the electrical fire was accidental.

Crews say the damage to the roof are estimated at $8,000.

