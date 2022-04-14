Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Police asking people to say inside during Christiansburg manhunt

Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Police are asking people to stay inside as a precaution as a manhunt takes place.

Police say they stopped a driver at 10:02 a.m. near Roanoke Street. Two people ran off, with one quickly taken into custody.

The other person is still at large. He is described only as white and without a shirt. Police are concerned the person may be dangerous. They are encouraging people in the area to stay inside, keep doors locked and call 911 regarding any suspicious activity.

The search is centered in the area of Dunlap Drive.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is also in on the search.

Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Man found dead in pond in Pittsylvania County
Cause of death released for man found dead in pond after crash
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
Pittsylvania County Public Safety Logo
Animal Control seizes 68 sick dogs from Pittsylvania County home
Percentage of positive COVID tests in Virginia slips
(L-R) Aaron Edwards, Quenzell Payne, Antonio Reynolds mugshots
Three alleged drug dealers arrested in Wythe County