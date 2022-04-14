Police asking people to say inside during Christiansburg manhunt

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Police are asking people to stay inside as a precaution as a manhunt takes place.

Police say they stopped a driver at 10:02 a.m. near Roanoke Street. Two people ran off, with one quickly taken into custody.

The other person is still at large. He is described only as white and without a shirt. Police are concerned the person may be dangerous. They are encouraging people in the area to stay inside, keep doors locked and call 911 regarding any suspicious activity.

The search is centered in the area of Dunlap Drive.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is also in on the search.

4.14.22

