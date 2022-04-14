Human remains found at Roanoke County home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after human remains were found at a home in the Bent Mountain area.

At 12:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 7500 block of Old Mill Rd (off Bent Mountain Road) after someone called to report a human skull had been discovered. The Criminal Investigations Division responded with additional resources and searched the area, and found the rest of the human remains.

Identification of the remains will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office, as will a cause of death, and a name will be released once family is notified.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.