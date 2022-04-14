Roanoke leaders discuss public history project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Roanoke City leaders are working on an initiative to draw attention to forgotten Black stories in our community.

Gathering at the Berglund Center Thursday, Project Leader and City Council Member Trish White Boyd described the new public history project.

She says Hidden in Plain Site will include a virtual education tool. It will allow users to virtually visit five Roanoke sites integral to Black History.

The group of volunteers is fundraising with the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

They’re also working to build a sculpture of Roanoke-born Henrietta Lacks for the plaza facing the municipal building.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.