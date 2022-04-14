Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke leaders discuss public history project

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Roanoke City leaders are working on an initiative to draw attention to forgotten Black stories in our community.

Gathering at the Berglund Center Thursday, Project Leader and City Council Member Trish White Boyd described the new public history project.

She says Hidden in Plain Site will include a virtual education tool. It will allow users to virtually visit five Roanoke sites integral to Black History.

The group of volunteers is fundraising with the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

They’re also working to build a sculpture of Roanoke-born Henrietta Lacks for the plaza facing the municipal building.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
Police ask people to stay inside during Christiansburg manhunt
The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Paul Jordan II (L), charged with the death of Heather Hodges, whose body has not been found
Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance

Latest News

Rocky Mount Police Investigate Shooting
Remains Found in Roanoke County
VDOF Ash Tree Treatment
Ash tree treatment cost program developed
VA Lawmakers Search for Budget Compromise
VA Lawmakers Search for Budget Compromise