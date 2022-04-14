Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County man has been indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his girlfriend in 2012, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul R. Jordan II, 49, was indicted for second-degree murder and concealing a body. Jordan had reported his girlfriend, Heather Hodges, 22 years old at the time, missing in April 2012, two days after she was last reported seen alive.

Jordan is currently in jail at the Green Rock Correctional Center on charges not related to Hodge’s disappearance.

Deputies say after interviews with Hodge’s friends, family, neighbors and others, Jordan was identified as the primary person of interest in the disappearance, and investigators spent several years gathering evidence. No body has been found.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.