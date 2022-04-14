Hometown Local
Senior alert issued for missing woman in Nottoway

Mina Ison, 73, reported missing on April 14th.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NOTTOWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing woman in Nottoway who was last seen at midnight on Thursday according to the department

Police say, Mina Adele Ison, 73, is 5′6″ and weighs 176 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Ison was last seen in the West Courthouse Road area in Crewe.

Ison might be driving a gray 2014 Mazda CX-9, with Virginia license plate: UJH-6760.

Police say Ison suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses to risk to her health and safety. She could be heading towards Virginia Beach or Outer Banks in North Carolina, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office at 434-645-9044

