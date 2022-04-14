Shooting investigation underway in Rocky Mount
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting in Rocky Mount Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mount Police are leading the investigation, but have not released specifics yet.
The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in the Circle View Street and North Main area.
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.