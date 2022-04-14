Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Rocky Mount

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in the Circle View Street and North Main area.
The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in the Circle View Street and North Main area.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting in Rocky Mount Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mount Police are leading the investigation, but have not released specifics yet.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in the Circle View Street and North Main area.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
Police ask people to stay inside during Christiansburg manhunt
The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Paul Jordan II (L), charged with the death of Heather Hodges, whose body has not been found
Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance

Latest News

Virginia Tech day of remembrance, Hokie Hi weekend lineup set
Bent Mountain incident investigated by Roanoke County PD
Human remains found at Roanoke County home
Kierra Clark, reported missing from Vinton
Vinton Police ask for help finding missing teen
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail