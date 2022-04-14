Tennessee man killed after tractor-trailer crash in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning that killed a Tennessee native.

Police say the crash occurred at 12:23 a.m. on I-81 near mile marker 60.

Gerald R. Camper, Jr., 40, of Bristol, Tenn., was driving a tractor-trailer north on I-81 when he drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and flipped, according to police.

Camper died at the scene.

