Tennessee man killed after tractor-trailer crash in Wythe County

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning that killed a Tennessee native.

Police say the crash occurred at 12:23 a.m. on I-81 near mile marker 60.

Gerald R. Camper, Jr., 40, of Bristol, Tenn., was driving a tractor-trailer north on I-81 when he drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and flipped, according to police.

Camper died at the scene.

