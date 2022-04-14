Hometown Local
Three alleged drug dealers arrested in Wythe County

(L-R) Aaron Edwards, Quenzell Payne, Antonio Reynolds mugshots(Wythe County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three accused drug dealers have been arrested as part of an investigation into methamphetamine activity in Wythe County.

Antonio Isaiah Reynolds is charged with two counts of Possession of meth with intent to distribute. Quenzell Gavan Payne and Aaron Darnell Edwards are charged with Possession with the intent to distribute greater than 100 grams and Possession of a firearm while distributing Schedule 1 or 2 drugs.

The sheriff’s office reports it has been conducting an investigation over the past several months involving narcotics being taken into Wythe County. The operation has focused on drug dealers funneling methamphetamine into Wythe County, according to investigators, “poisoning our communities.”

Reynolds, 23 of Roanoke, was arrested April 12 after he allegedly took 181 grams of methamphetamine into Wythe County to sell. While trying to flee the area, investigators say, he hit a Wythe County Sheriff’s vehicle. If found guilty, he faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The next day, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edwards, 20, and Payne, 20, both of West Virginia, after they allegedly took 2,900 grams (six pounds) of methamphetamine into Wythe County to sell. During their arrest, deputies report finding a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun. They could be sentenced to a minimum of 40 years to life in prison.

