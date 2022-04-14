Trial dates set in 2020 Appomattox County murder case

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been about a year and a half since 45-year-old Carlos Rose’s remains were found inside a burned car near Holliday Lake State Park.

Since then, multiple people have been charged in connection to his death.

The defendants appeared before an Appomattox judge Thursday morning as attorneys looked to clear a few motions before any trials.

One motion concerned Keyanta Robinson, one of the defendants charged with murder. His attorney asked the judge to suppress evidence the commonwealth planned to use.

Soon after Robinson requested a lawyer in a March 2021 interview with police, investigators told him it was unfortunate he was in jail because of someone else’s personal issues. He responded that codefendant Artenna Horsley-Robey should have been killed too.

Click here for more details on what Horsley-Robey said happened the day of Rose’s death.

His defense attorney argued the statement wasn’t admissible evidence because of his asking for a lawyer before. However, prosecutors argued it was made voluntarily, and therefore, admissible. Judge Andy Nelson agreed with the commonwealth.

A motion to join the cases of Robinson and Mik’Tavis Green, along with a motion of joining Enrico Moss and Montel Croner’s cases were made. Attorneys for Robinson and Green argued against the motion, saying evidence against one client could be prejudicial against the other.

Nelson ultimately granted the motions.

Green and Robinson are set to have a three-day jury trial beginning November 2. Moss and Croner are set to have a two-day jury trial beginning January 11. Horsley-Robey’s trial date will be set November 10.

There are more motions hearings scheduled before the trials on October 20 and January 5.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.