Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Trial dates set in 2020 Appomattox County murder case

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been about a year and a half since 45-year-old Carlos Rose’s remains were found inside a burned car near Holliday Lake State Park.

Since then, multiple people have been charged in connection to his death.

The defendants appeared before an Appomattox judge Thursday morning as attorneys looked to clear a few motions before any trials.

One motion concerned Keyanta Robinson, one of the defendants charged with murder. His attorney asked the judge to suppress evidence the commonwealth planned to use.

Soon after Robinson requested a lawyer in a March 2021 interview with police, investigators told him it was unfortunate he was in jail because of someone else’s personal issues. He responded that codefendant Artenna Horsley-Robey should have been killed too.

Click here for more details on what Horsley-Robey said happened the day of Rose’s death.

His defense attorney argued the statement wasn’t admissible evidence because of his asking for a lawyer before. However, prosecutors argued it was made voluntarily, and therefore, admissible. Judge Andy Nelson agreed with the commonwealth.

A motion to join the cases of Robinson and Mik’Tavis Green, along with a motion of joining Enrico Moss and Montel Croner’s cases were made. Attorneys for Robinson and Green argued against the motion, saying evidence against one client could be prejudicial against the other.

Nelson ultimately granted the motions.

Green and Robinson are set to have a three-day jury trial beginning November 2. Moss and Croner are set to have a two-day jury trial beginning January 11. Horsley-Robey’s trial date will be set November 10.

There are more motions hearings scheduled before the trials on October 20 and January 5.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
Police ask people to stay inside during Christiansburg manhunt
The Fifth and Federal Station restaurant in Lynchburg has closed, according to a sign in a...
Lynchburg restaurant closes almost two years after riot damaged property
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Paul Jordan II (L), charged with the death of Heather Hodges, whose body has not been found
Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance

Latest News

A new law providing more transparency with parole board decisions will take effect July 1.
Governor signs Suetterlein parole board bill
Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
Rocky Mount Shooting
Hearing Held in Appomattox Murder Case
Search on for Man in Christiansburg
Search on for Man in Christiansburg
JMU Football Coach Signs Contract Extension
JMU Football Coach Signs Contract Extension