Vinton Police ask for help finding missing teen

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Police Department is trying to find a missing teenage girl.

16-year-old Kierra Clark was last seen by her family April 13, 2022, in the Town of Vinton, according to police.

She is 5′3′' and 160 to 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police say. She was last reported seen wearing black shorts and a multi-colored shirt, and her hair was styled in a ponytail.

Kierra also goes by the nickname “Ke-Ke.”

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke County Communications Center at (540) 562-3265.

