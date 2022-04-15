Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says

(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was...
(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was sprayed in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January "in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility," according to the South Carolina attorney general.(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – Three employees of a South Carolina care facility were arrested after abusing an intellectually and physically disabled person, according to the state’s attorney general.

Investigators said they found that 32-year-old Pebble Hill, a caregiver at Thrive Upstate, sprayed the victim in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January “in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility.”

Hill was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The attorney general’s office said two other caregivers, 35-year-old Tuesday Watson and 48-year-old Wanda Gary, saw the abuse but didn’t report it. Both were charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult.

All three women were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Friday.

The attorney general’s office did not disclose whether the victim suffered injuries.

Thrive Upstate performed a prompt internal review of the situation, the attorney general’s office said. Facility staff did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
One person dead, one more hurt, one in custody after Rocky Mount shooting
Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
One arrested, one sought after Christiansburg traffic stop
Bent Mountain incident investigated by Roanoke County PD
Human remains found in Bent Mountain area
The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene...
16 treated after Bedford hazardous materials incident
Paul Jordan II (L), charged with the death of Heather Hodges, whose body has not been found
Victim’s sister relieved as Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance

Latest News

FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store...
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show