Afton woman dies after being thrown from vehicle in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 7:20 p.m., on Route 608, half a mile west of Route 689 in Rockbridge County.

William Plogger, 50, of Glasgow was driving a Can-Am Spyder north on Route 608 when police say he swerved to avoid a deer. His passenger, Trena Booth, 40, of Afton was thrown from the roadster before the vehicle hit a tree.

Booth was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Plogger was not injured in the crash.

