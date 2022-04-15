Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Afton woman dies after being thrown from vehicle in Rockbridge County

Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal charges.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 7:20 p.m., on Route 608, half a mile west of Route 689 in Rockbridge County.

William Plogger, 50, of Glasgow was driving a Can-Am Spyder north on Route 608 when police say he swerved to avoid a deer. His passenger, Trena Booth, 40, of Afton was thrown from the roadster before the vehicle hit a tree.

Booth was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Plogger was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
One person dead, one more hurt, one in custody after Rocky Mount shooting
Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
One arrested, one sought after Christiansburg traffic stop
Bent Mountain incident investigated by Roanoke County PD
Human remains found in Bent Mountain area
Paul Jordan II (L), charged with the death of Heather Hodges, whose body has not been found
Victim’s sister relieved as Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance
The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene...
Public threat over after Bedford hazardous materials incident

Latest News

Police Investigate Hershberger Crash
Police Investigate Hershberger Crash
police lights
Tennessee man killed after tractor-trailer crash in Wythe County
police lights
One hospitalized after hit-and-run involving motorcycle in Bedford County
Water main break at 2106 Orange Avenue in Roanoke
Roanoke water main break repaired; traffic back to normal