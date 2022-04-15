Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Biden increases crude oil royalty rate, scales back leases

FILE - An oil well works at sunrise on Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
FILE - An oil well works at sunrise on Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration is sharply raising rates for royalties companies pay on oil and natural gas extracted from federal lands as it moves forward under court order with sales of public fossil fuel reserves in nine states, Interior Department officials said Friday.

The announcement comes as Republicans pressure President Joe Biden to expand U.S. crude production and rein in higher gasoline prices contributing to record inflation. Biden also faces calls from within his own party to do more to curb emissions from fossil fuels that are driving climate change.

The royalty rate for new leases will increase to 18.75%, from the current 12.5%. That’s a 50% percent jump and marks the first increase to royalties for the government in decades.

Leases for 225 square miles of federal lands primarily in the West will be offered for sale in a notice to be posted on Monday, officials said. That’s about 30% less land than officials had earlier proposed for sale in November and less than what was originally nominated by the industry.

The sales notices will cover leasing decisions in nine states — Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Montana, Alabama, Nevada, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

Interior Department officials declined to specify which states would have parcels for sale or to give a breakdown of the amount of land by state, saying that information would be included in Monday’s sales notice.

Burning fossil fuels extracted from public lands accounts for about 20% of energy-related U.S. emissions, making them a prime target for climate activists who want to shut down leasing.

Republicans want more drilling, saying it would increase U.S. energy independence and help bring down the cost of crude. But oil companies have been hesitant to expand drilling because of uncertainty over how long high prices will continue.

The onshore lease sales will be the first by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management since Biden suspended them just a week after taking office in January 2021, as part of his plan to address climate change.

The administration was ordered last year to resume the sales by a federal judge in Louisiana, who said Interior officials offered no “rational explanation” for canceling them.

Hundreds of parcels of public land that companies nominated for leasing had been previously dropped from the upcoming lease sale because of concerns about wildlife being harmed by drilling rigs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Rocky Mount... 4.14.22
One person dead, one more hurt, one in custody after Rocky Mount shooting
Police are looking for the person who ran from a traffic stop in Christiansburg... 4.14.22
One arrested, one sought after Christiansburg traffic stop
Bent Mountain incident investigated by Roanoke County PD
Human remains found in Bent Mountain area
The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene...
16 treated after Bedford hazardous materials incident
Paul Jordan II (L), charged with the death of Heather Hodges, whose body has not been found
Victim’s sister relieved as Rocky Mount man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s 2012 disappearance

Latest News

A recent study finds kisses from your pet may contain bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics.
Kisses from your pet may contain deadly bacteria, study finds
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
FILE - Crosses are enveloped with bouquets and other tributes to the victims of the mass...
Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial