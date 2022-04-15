Hometown Local
Busy concert season ahead in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you enjoy going to concerts get ready for a busy summer in downtown Roanoke.

Friday afternoon, representatives of First Fridays, Festival in the Park and the Berglund Center said they have been working together to coordinate more than 30 different concerts.

Molly Henry is the President of the First Fridays Board of Directors.

“We’ve been talking since January I believe...,” Henry said, “to pull this all together and figure out what does this look like.”

Robyn Schon is General Manager of the Berglund Center.

“This is probably going to be one of the most diverse lineups of music in downtown Roanoke that we may have ever seen,” Schon told reporters.

Skip Brown is the Director of Festival in the Park.

“There will be something for everyone to do, every single weekend. And no one will be left out,” Brown said.

The concerts will include a diverse line-up of regional bands and national touring acts.

And we expect announcements in the next couple of weeks on three more concerts at Elmwood Park.

For more information, on these and other events, click on the following link:

[Roanoke Arts Connect]

